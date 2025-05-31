Reviewing Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) & Its Competitors

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) is one of 293 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sunrise Realty Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Sunrise Realty Trust Competitors -2.42% -3.46% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $13.78 million $230,000.00 10.58 Sunrise Realty Trust Competitors $991.95 million $145.17 million 6.90

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sunrise Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust. Sunrise Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out -6.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunrise Realty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sunrise Realty Trust Competitors 4883 15906 15383 476 2.31

Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.06, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

