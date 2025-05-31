Morgan Stanley Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $38.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 29.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in BOX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

