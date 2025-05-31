Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.