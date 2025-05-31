Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE BRBR opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

