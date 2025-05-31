InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -683.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.80.

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.