InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.
