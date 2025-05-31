Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.3%
Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.00%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
