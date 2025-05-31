Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $415.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $356.77 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

