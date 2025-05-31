Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTN. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.10.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $160.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 130.21%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.