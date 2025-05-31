Glj Research Downgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Strong Sell

Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Glj Research currently has $3.91 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,176,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 425,041 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

