Carillion (OTCMKTS:CIOIF) & Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Financial Contrast

Carillion and Japan Tobacco are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Carillion has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carillion and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carillion 0 0 0 0 0.00 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carillion $6.69 billion 0.01 N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $20.83 billion 2.61 $3.06 billion $0.86 17.81

This table compares Carillion and Japan Tobacco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Carillion.

Profitability

This table compares Carillion and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carillion N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 14.74% 11.11% 6.35%

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Carillion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carillion

Carillion plc operates as an integrated support services company in the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada, and the rest of the world. The company operates through four segments: Support Services, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, Middle East Construction Services, and Construction Services (Excluding the Middle East). It provides maintenance, facilities management, and energy services to buildings and large property estates, and public and private sectors; infrastructure services for roads, railways, and utility networks, primarily telecommunications and power transmission and distribution sectors; and remote site accommodation and consultancy services. The company also offers project finance, support, and construction services for public private partnership projects to deliver public sector buildings and infrastructure; and construction, civil engineering and development, and consultancy services to a range of buildings and infrastructure focusing on contracts for long-term public and private sector customers. It serves aviation, corporate, financial services, oil and gas, central and local government, defense, healthcare, transport, education, commercial and retail, and residential and leisure sectors. Carillion plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

