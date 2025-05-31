CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by D. Boral Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,680.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
