CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by D. Boral Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,680.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

