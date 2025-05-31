Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 275.24%.

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

