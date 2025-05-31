L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the April 30th total of 110,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 754,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIQUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Santander initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIQUY

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIQUY opened at $41.43 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

L’Air Liquide Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.