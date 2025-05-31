UBS Group Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $101.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $118.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

NYSE WLK opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Westlake has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Westlake by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

