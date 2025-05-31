Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 4.3%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,097,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

