BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLRX. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
BioLineRx Stock Up 43.5%
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 90.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
