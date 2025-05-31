JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Price

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $8,907,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

