United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on USM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

NYSE:USM opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -171.97 and a beta of 0.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in United States Cellular by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

