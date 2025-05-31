DA Davidson Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $200.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7%

CRM stock opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $216.06 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,048.68. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $104,173,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

