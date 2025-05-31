BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

