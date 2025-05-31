Rubrik’s (RBRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.93. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,665 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,941.90. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,498.58. The trade was a 38.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,617 shares of company stock worth $43,678,208. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

