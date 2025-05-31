JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $25.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $406.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $742.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

