Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Savara Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $395.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

