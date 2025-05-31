Financial Contrast: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -68.08% -49.65% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

95.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics $70.00 million 1.81 -$82.44 million $0.06 37.17 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 554.71%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma. It is also developing BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF alterations in solid tumors that is in phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, the company is developing BDTX-4876, a MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic FGFR2/3 mutations with selectivity versus FGFR1/4, which is in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

