Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

