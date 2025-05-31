Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Grows By 188.9%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the April 30th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $1.48 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( NASDAQ:AGRI Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.05% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.