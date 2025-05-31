Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $346.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $346.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.52.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $313.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37,062.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

