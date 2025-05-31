Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 415.7% from the April 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Abits Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABTS opened at $4.11 on Friday. Abits Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

Abits Group Company Profile

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

