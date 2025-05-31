Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 415.7% from the April 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Abits Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABTS opened at $4.11 on Friday. Abits Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.
Abits Group Company Profile
