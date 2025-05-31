HC Wainwright Cuts Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target to $5.00

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 2,051.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 391,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 190.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 204,188 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

