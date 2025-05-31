American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMWD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.