Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. Chewy has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,743. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,411 shares of company stock worth $11,928,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners PE LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $7,142,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after buying an additional 399,330 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after buying an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

