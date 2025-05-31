Barclays Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $24.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on Olin in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

OLN stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Olin by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Olin by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Olin by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

