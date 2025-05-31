Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Cut to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $63.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. The trade was a 42.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,635,233.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,144.12. This represents a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,910 in the last three months. 24.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

