AppLovin’s (APP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

APP opened at $380.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total transaction of $12,318,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,754 shares of company stock worth $411,165,970. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $828,138,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

