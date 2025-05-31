Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Cut to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Informatica Stock Performance

INFA stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,005 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,120. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,934 shares of company stock worth $3,432,603 in the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 7,053.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 1,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

