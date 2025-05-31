Runway Growth Finance’s (RWAY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

RWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth $63,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.