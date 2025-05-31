Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 1,024 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $30,218.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,300.84. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $1,321,347. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

