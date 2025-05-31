Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1,900.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2,021.00.

FICO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,729.85 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,266.72 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,899.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,960.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total value of $1,284,841.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

