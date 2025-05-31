Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YMAB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

