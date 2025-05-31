Viper Energy’s (VNOM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 103.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 193,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 104,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.