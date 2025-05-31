Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRNS. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

TRNS opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. Transcat has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Transcat’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Transcat by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Transcat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

