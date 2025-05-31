Semtech’s (SMTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,155. The trade was a 48.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Semtech by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after buying an additional 1,911,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,489,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

