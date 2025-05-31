Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPHAU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 3rd

Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPHAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit Price Performance
Shares of SPHAU stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
About Shepherd Ave Capital Acquisition Co. Unit
