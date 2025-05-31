8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

8X8 Stock Performance

Insider Activity

8X8 stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,879.78. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 8X8 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 982,342 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

