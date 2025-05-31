Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £71,820 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.90), for a total value of £71,820 ($96,636.17).

Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investec Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Nishlan Samujh sold 20,030 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.09), for a total value of £105,558.10 ($142,031.89).

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 530 ($7.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.66. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.25) and a one year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.44).

About Investec Group

Investec Group ( LON:INVP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.10 ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.