Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £71,820 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.90), for a total value of £71,820 ($96,636.17).
Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Nishlan Samujh sold 20,030 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.09), for a total value of £105,558.10 ($142,031.89).
Investec Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 530 ($7.13) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 517.66. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.25) and a one year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.44).
About Investec Group
Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.
