Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £151 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($203.18).
Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Jane Poole sold 19,864 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £55,817.84 ($75,104.74).
- On Thursday, March 27th, Jane Poole purchased 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £151.74 ($204.17).
- On Thursday, February 27th, Jane Poole purchased 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($199.81).
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of DLG opened at GBX 297.60 ($4.00) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.80 ($4.09). The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.22.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
