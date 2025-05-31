Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) Insider Paul Ensor Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) insider Paul Ensor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,910.66).

Shares of CHF opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chesterfield Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

