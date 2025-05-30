Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4%

Chevron stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

