Quent Capital LLC Purchases 330 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:IBM opened at $258.80 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.48. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

