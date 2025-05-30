Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $413.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

